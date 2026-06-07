Cummins Inc. $CMI Holdings Decreased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC's holdings in Cummins were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cummins by 10,317.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $863,441,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $473,471,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $231,732,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cummins by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 546,540 shares of the company's stock worth $280,397,000 after acquiring an additional 278,350 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $693.00 to $794.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $705.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $651.38 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $635.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.90 and a 1 year high of $718.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 29.29 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Cummins's payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Key Cummins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for Cummins across several upcoming quarters and full years, including FY2027 and FY2028, reinforcing a more bullish profit outlook.

Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for Cummins across several upcoming quarters and full years, including FY2027 and FY2028, reinforcing a more bullish profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm maintained a Strong-Buy rating, suggesting confidence that Cummins can continue outperforming expectations.

The analyst firm maintained a rating, suggesting confidence that Cummins can continue outperforming expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on Cummins’ raised revenue guidance adds to the case that business trends remain favorable. Why Is Cummins Raising Revenue Guidance Amid NYSE Composite Focus?

Recent commentary on Cummins’ raised revenue guidance adds to the case that business trends remain favorable. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note questioned whether the stock can rebound after its last earnings report, but it did not introduce new fundamental concerns. Cummins (CMI) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, EVP Bonnie J. Fetch sold 652 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $456,523.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,177,519.01. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total value of $421,294.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,784.82. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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