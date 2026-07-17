Cummins Inc. $CMI Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,409 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Cummins worth $526,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cummins alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,441,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $473,471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cummins by 257.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,071,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Cummins Stock Down 2.8%

Cummins stock opened at $647.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.02 and a fifty-two week high of $737.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $677.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.02. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

More Cummins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cummins was upgraded to Buy by Zacks, reflecting growing optimism about earnings prospects and the potential for upside if the company keeps beating estimates.

Cummins was upgraded to by Zacks, reflecting growing optimism about earnings prospects and the potential for upside if the company keeps beating estimates. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Cummins has an impressive earnings surprise history and the right setup to potentially beat its next quarterly estimate, which could support sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Another Zacks note said Cummins has an impressive earnings surprise history and the right setup to potentially beat its next quarterly estimate, which could support sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Cummins’ recent 10% dividend hike and comments about AI data center power demand have reinforced the stock’s long-term income and growth appeal. Article Title

Cummins’ recent and comments about AI data center power demand have reinforced the stock’s long-term income and growth appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Citi were also reported as positive on Cummins, adding to the broader bullish backdrop. Article Title

Analysts at Citi were also reported as positive on Cummins, adding to the broader bullish backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Cummins as a stock to watch using its Earnings ESP screen, which is generally a model-driven preview rather than a direct business update. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Cummins as a stock to watch using its Earnings ESP screen, which is generally a model-driven preview rather than a direct business update. Neutral Sentiment: A dividend-focused article also mentioned Cummins among quality stocks with recent payout hikes, reinforcing its income profile but not changing fundamentals on its own. Article Title

A dividend-focused article also mentioned Cummins among quality stocks with recent payout hikes, reinforcing its income profile but not changing fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut EPS estimates for Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, FY2027 and FY2028, which can pressure the stock by signaling softer expected profitability ahead.

Zacks Research cut EPS estimates for Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, FY2027 and FY2028, which can pressure the stock by signaling softer expected profitability ahead. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research also downgraded Cummins from Strong Buy to Hold, a change that likely contributed to the recent weakness in the shares.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total transaction of $3,481,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,773.06. This represents a 29.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,912,010.72. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $845.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $739.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cummins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cummins wasn't on the list.

While Cummins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here