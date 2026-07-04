Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 638.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,820 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Cummins were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Cummins by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 946 shares of the company's stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 49.5% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye sold 3,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.90, for a total transaction of $2,366,731.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,784,589.20. The trade was a 29.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,010.72. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Cummins to $901 from $815 and kept a buy rating, implying substantial upside from the current share price. This kind of target increase can support investor confidence. Benzinga article

Truist Financial raised its price target on Cummins to $901 from $815 and kept a rating, implying substantial upside from the current share price. This kind of target increase can support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cummins, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, while reiterating a Strong-Buy view. Higher earnings forecasts often signal stronger expected business performance.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cummins, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, while reiterating a view. Higher earnings forecasts often signal stronger expected business performance. Positive Sentiment: Cummins was also added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including a July income-stock screen, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment from analysts. Zacks article

Cummins was also added to Zacks’ Rank #1 lists, including a July income-stock screen, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: A separate Zacks article compared Cummins’ stock performance with other auto/tires/trucks names this year, but it did not introduce a direct catalyst on its own. Zacks article

Cummins Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CMI opened at $662.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $325.25 and a one year high of $737.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $845.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $738.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report).

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