Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 1,980.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,360 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,882 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $37,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,047 shares of the company's stock worth $353,072,000 after purchasing an additional 350,910 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 611.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company's stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 973.2% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 45.2% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 14,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cummins from $605.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cummins from $608.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $781.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $643.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $421.02 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.51 and a 52-week high of $737.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's fifty day moving average is $496.58 and its 200 day moving average is $590.25. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.20 by $0.05. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Cummins's payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc. is a global power technology company founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana. It designs, manufactures, distributes and services engines and power systems for commercial vehicles, industrial equipment, generators and other applications. The company also supplies components and related technologies, including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers and powertrain systems. Through its Accelera business, Cummins develops zero-emissions technologies such as battery systems, fuel cells and electrolyzers.

Further Reading

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