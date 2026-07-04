Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,392 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Cummins were worth $33,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 10,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $863,441,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $473,471,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $231,732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 257.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,343,000 after purchasing an additional 530,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total transaction of $482,813.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,755. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. This trade represents a 29.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Cummins to $901 from $815 and kept a buy rating, implying substantial upside from the current share price. This kind of target increase can support investor confidence. Benzinga article

Truist Financial raised its price target on Cummins to $901 from $815 and kept a rating, implying substantial upside from the current share price. This kind of target increase can support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cummins, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, while reiterating a Strong-Buy view. Higher earnings forecasts often signal stronger expected business performance.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cummins, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, while reiterating a view. Higher earnings forecasts often signal stronger expected business performance. Positive Sentiment: Cummins was also added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including a July income-stock screen, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment from analysts. Zacks article

Cummins was also added to Zacks’ Rank #1 lists, including a July income-stock screen, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: A separate Zacks article compared Cummins’ stock performance with other auto/tires/trucks names this year, but it did not introduce a direct catalyst on its own. Zacks article

Cummins Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $662.21 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $677.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.25 and a 1-year high of $737.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Cummins's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cummins's payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $738.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMI

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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