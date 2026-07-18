Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Cummins were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,746,775 shares of the company's stock worth $9,058,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,509,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,322,954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,822,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,723 shares of the company's stock worth $1,741,004,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cummins by 10,317.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after buying an additional 2,434,876 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CAO Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.34, for a total transaction of $1,650,298.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,652,328.56. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. This trade represents a 29.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $740.07.

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Cummins News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Article

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Other Zacks revisions were mixed but generally small, with slight cuts to some FY2027/FY2028 estimates and a continued Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not seeing a major near-term change in fundamentals. Article

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $647.67 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $677.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.02 and a 52-week high of $737.76. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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