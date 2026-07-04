Cummins Inc. $CMI Stock Position Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,016 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Cummins were worth $30,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 717 shares of the company's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company's stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Cummins to $901 from $815 and kept a buy rating, implying substantial upside from the current share price. This kind of target increase can support investor confidence. Benzinga article

Truist Financial raised its price target on Cummins to $901 from $815 and kept a rating, implying substantial upside from the current share price. This kind of target increase can support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cummins, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, while reiterating a Strong-Buy view. Higher earnings forecasts often signal stronger expected business performance.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cummins, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, while reiterating a view. Higher earnings forecasts often signal stronger expected business performance. Positive Sentiment: Cummins was also added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including a July income-stock screen, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment from analysts. Zacks article

Cummins was also added to Zacks’ Rank #1 lists, including a July income-stock screen, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: A separate Zacks article compared Cummins’ stock performance with other auto/tires/trucks names this year, but it did not introduce a direct catalyst on its own. Zacks article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $815.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $738.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $662.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.61. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.25 and a fifty-two week high of $737.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. Cummins's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cummins's payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. The trade was a 29.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total value of $421,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,784.82. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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