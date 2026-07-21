Cura Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Cura Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,200 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 127,500 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 0.7% of Cura Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,447 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company's stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($5.28) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.71 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Golub Capital BDC's payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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