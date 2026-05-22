Curat Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Curat Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.8% of Curat Global LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Curat Global LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,235,000 after acquiring an additional 142,429 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $96.31 and a twelve month high of $147.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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