Curio Wealth LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Curio Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

PLTR stock opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.99.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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