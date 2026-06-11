Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW is Inceptionr LLC's 10th Largest Position

Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 168.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright accounts for approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,812,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,535 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,218 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $100,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $746.67.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $721.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $447.11 and a 12 month high of $760.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $724.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.21. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,568,075.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total transaction of $614,383.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,332,728.34. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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