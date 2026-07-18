Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,813 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright comprises 2.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $766.33.

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Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $708.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $463.00 and a 12-month high of $808.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $746.21 and a 200-day moving average of $700.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares in the company, valued at $34,739,270.48. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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