Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,021 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Curtiss-Wright worth $140,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $67,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 46.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $773.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,568,075.40. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.3%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $749.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $464.91 and a one year high of $808.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Curtiss-Wright's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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