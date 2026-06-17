Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,001 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.43% of Curtiss-Wright worth $86,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $764.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $458.74 and a 52-week high of $779.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $729.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total transaction of $288,058.05. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,075.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $746.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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