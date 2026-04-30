Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC cut its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Robert F. Freda sold 140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.61, for a total transaction of $95,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,625,813.23. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.07, for a total value of $102,388.57. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,854,674.70. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,717 shares of company stock valued at $14,533,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $677.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $695.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $701.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $333.33 and a 1-year high of $748.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curtiss-Wright, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curtiss-Wright wasn't on the list.

While Curtiss-Wright currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here