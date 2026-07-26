Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,248,848 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 397,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.65% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $162,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 62,083.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 871,814 shares of the company's stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 870,412 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 649,886 shares of the company's stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 191,542 shares of the company's stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 144,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company's stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $328,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,876 shares in the company, valued at $939,107. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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