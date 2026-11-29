State Street Corp reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,941,765 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,070,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.70% of CVB Financial worth $216,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $579,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,066,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,738,299 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,565,000 after buying an additional 246,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,928,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CVB Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,227,820 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Maddox acquired 10,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $289,430.14. This trade represents a 318.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.80 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. CVB Financial's payout ratio is 52.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Stephens raised CVB Financial from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CVB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings raised CVB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank. The company provides banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals, with a focus on serving small and midsize businesses and local communities. Its services include business checking and savings accounts, commercial and real estate lending, equipment financing, cash management, and other treasury services. The bank also offers personal banking and wealth management services through its affiliated businesses.

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