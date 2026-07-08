Cvfg LLC Acquires New Position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. Cvfg LLC owned 0.13% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,757 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $219,562.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,810.48. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,222. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 3.0%

PAHC opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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