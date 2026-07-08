Cvfg LLC Acquires Shares of 15,157 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,157 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 467.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,791 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,791 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,752,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,239,881 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $294,745,000 after buying an additional 100,348 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.83 and a 12 month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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