Cvfg LLC Buys 10,172 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cvfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 259.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Cvfg LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:UNP opened at $283.07 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $285.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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