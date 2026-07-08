Cvfg LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cvfg LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 604.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Stock Down 0.2%

RTX opened at $200.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.06. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.98 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

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RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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