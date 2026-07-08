Cvfg LLC Purchases Shares of 30,464 CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Cvfg LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CECO Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $25,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 34,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $3,284,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 166,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,260. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 105,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,675. This trade represents a 23.39% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CECO. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $80.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $102.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Price Performance

NASDAQ CECO opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 213.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.88 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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