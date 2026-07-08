Cvfg LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Cvfg LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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More Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Delta Air Lines to $108 from $78 and kept a positive view, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $115 and reiterated an overweight rating. Those higher targets suggest analysts see additional upside ahead of earnings.

Susquehanna raised its price target on Delta Air Lines to $108 from $78 and kept a positive view, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $115 and reiterated an overweight rating. Those higher targets suggest analysts see additional upside ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Delta was added to the Russell 1000 Growth and Russell 3000 Growth indexes, which can bring incremental buying from index funds and increase visibility with growth-oriented investors.

Delta was added to the Russell 1000 Growth and Russell 3000 Growth indexes, which can bring incremental buying from index funds and increase visibility with growth-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Retail investors have been buying DAL ahead of the July 10 Q2 earnings release, reflecting speculation that the company could deliver another strong quarter.

Retail investors have been buying DAL ahead of the July 10 Q2 earnings release, reflecting speculation that the company could deliver another strong quarter. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Delta’s dividend increase and described the payout as sustainable, which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Recent commentary highlighted Delta’s dividend increase and described the payout as sustainable, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Articles previewing Delta’s Q2 results and Wall Street metric estimates suggest investors are closely watching revenue, margins, and demand trends, but these pieces are mainly setting expectations rather than changing fundamentals.

Articles previewing Delta’s Q2 results and Wall Street metric estimates suggest investors are closely watching revenue, margins, and demand trends, but these pieces are mainly setting expectations rather than changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A Delta flight was hit by fireworks during landing in Chicago, though it landed safely with no injuries and only minor paint damage. The incident is unlikely to have a material financial impact, but it highlights ongoing operational and safety risk.

A Delta flight was hit by fireworks during landing in Chicago, though it landed safely with no injuries and only minor paint damage. The incident is unlikely to have a material financial impact, but it highlights ongoing operational and safety risk. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary noted DAL’s recent rally may be facing a “reality check” ahead of earnings, suggesting the stock could be vulnerable if the upcoming report fails to meet elevated expectations.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $4,723,067.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,727,497.35. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $95.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Delta Air Lines's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

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