CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,322 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 30,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 499 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $98.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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