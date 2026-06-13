CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,500 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 58,138 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4%

CVS opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $102.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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