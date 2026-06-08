CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,074 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 414,402 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CVS Health worth $216,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Article Title

CVS Health was upgraded to a , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited softer medical cost and utilization trends across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Article Title

The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Neutral Sentiment: CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Article Title

CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional community partnership news, including a job training lab in Lincoln Heights, is supportive of the brand but not a direct earnings driver. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Argus boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $96.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $98.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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