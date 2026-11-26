Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,041,525 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 3,971,240 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.1% of Dodge & Cox's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.60% of CVS Health worth $3,945,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,747,462,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 26.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,927,064 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,751,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CVS Health by 148.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,188,670 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,398,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836,701 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $1,217,558,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,801,113 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $3,496,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $108.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6650 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 30.97%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem Shah purchased 23,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,195.95. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 88,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,607.24. The trade was a 36.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More CVS Health News

Here's some of the latest news about CVS:

Positive Sentiment: CVS has reportedly beaten earnings estimates for six consecutive quarters and raised guidance, while improving profitability at Aetna points to progress in its turnaround. CVS Has Beaten Earnings Estimates 6 Quarters Straight. Why Is the Stock Under $90?

CVS has reportedly beaten earnings estimates for six consecutive quarters and raised guidance, while improving profitability at Aetna points to progress in its turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: A CVS study found GLP-1 medicines are associated with better real-world outcomes and lower medical spending, but concluded that current drug prices prevent those savings from fully offsetting treatment costs. CVS Health Study Highlights GLP-1 Benefits and the Affordability Challenge

A CVS study found GLP-1 medicines are associated with better real-world outcomes and lower medical spending, but concluded that current drug prices prevent those savings from fully offsetting treatment costs. Negative Sentiment: Senators Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley have warned that a CVS breakup could leave conflicts of interest in place, keeping political and regulatory scrutiny in focus. Senators Warn CVS Breakup May Retain Conflicts of Interest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CVS Health from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health is a U.S. health care company whose businesses span retail pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, health insurance and care delivery. Its CVS Pharmacy locations and digital services provide prescription fulfillment, over-the-counter medicines and health and wellness products. The company also operates MinuteClinic walk-in clinics in select locations. Through CVS Caremark, CVS Health provides pharmacy benefit management services to employers, health plans and government programs. Its Aetna business offers health insurance and related benefits, while its care delivery operations include Oak Street Health primary care centers and Signify Health services, including in-home health evaluations.

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