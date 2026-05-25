CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 15,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in CVS Health were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 499 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $93.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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