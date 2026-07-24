CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,564,392 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,473,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in CVS Health by 95.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $572,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $9,579,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,760,511 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,012,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CVS opened at $106.86 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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