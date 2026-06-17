CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013,672 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 227,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of CVS Health worth $239,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $9,579,508,000 after buying an additional 1,824,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $5,155,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,776,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 900,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,831,454,000 after purchasing an additional 760,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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