Cwm LLC Acquires 26,232 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,865 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of New York Times worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,769,973 shares of the company's stock worth $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 209,616 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 10.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,613,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,803,000 after acquiring an additional 425,401 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in New York Times by 98.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,055,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in New York Times by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in New York Times by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,588,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,928 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

New York Times Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYT stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $791.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. New York Times's payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 172,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,778,423.10. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $140,739.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,886.04. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,369 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus raised New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut New York Times from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on New York Times from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on NYT

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Further Reading

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