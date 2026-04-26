Cwm LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 182.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Corpay were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $781,857. The trade was a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $313.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $361.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $378.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $373.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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