Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 1,904.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 115,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,562,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vail Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Truist trimmed its price target modestly (from $217 to $212) but kept a "buy" rating, signaling that at least some analysts view the pullback as valuation-driven and see long-term upside. Read More.

Analyst support remains: Truist trimmed its price target modestly (from $217 to $212) but kept a "buy" rating, signaling that at least some analysts view the pullback as valuation-driven and see long-term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company-provided season metrics: Vail Resorts filed a PR release with its season-to-date figures through April 19, giving investors the raw data behind the headlines (used by multiple outlets for their coverage). Read More.

Company-provided season metrics: Vail Resorts filed a PR release with its season-to-date figures through April 19, giving investors the raw data behind the headlines (used by multiple outlets for their coverage). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company flagged a ~15% drop in skier visits and guided FY26 EBITDA to the low end of its range, directly pressuring near-term earnings expectations and prompting the market sell-off. Read More.

Company flagged a ~15% drop in skier visits and guided FY26 EBITDA to the low end of its range, directly pressuring near-term earnings expectations and prompting the market sell-off. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Season-to-date visits are down materially: the WSJ and other outlets cite a roughly 14.9% decline in total North American skier visits, underscoring broad demand weakness across the portfolio. Read More.

Season-to-date visits are down materially: the WSJ and other outlets cite a roughly 14.9% decline in total North American skier visits, underscoring broad demand weakness across the portfolio. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regional pain: Vail reported a 25% decrease in skier days at its Rocky Mountain resorts through April 19, a sharp regional decline that compounds revenue and lift-ticket mix pressure. Read More.

Regional pain: Vail reported a 25% decrease in skier days at its Rocky Mountain resorts through April 19, a sharp regional decline that compounds revenue and lift-ticket mix pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Weather-driven operational hit: multiple regional reports and analyst commentary point to low snowfall and warm conditions as the root cause of lower visits and revenue — a risk that can persist and weighs on seasonal EBITDA recovery. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $202.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Get Our Latest Report on MTN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CEO Robert A. Katz bought 37,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.81 per share, with a total value of $4,942,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,312 shares in the company, valued at $37,606,974.72. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.85 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,317.15. This represents a 3.55% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE MTN opened at $119.28 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.92 and a 12 month high of $175.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 144.86%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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