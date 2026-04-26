Cwm LLC Reduces Position in SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB - Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,241 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 269.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,530,000 after purchasing an additional 889,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 810.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 672,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 35.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,306,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 426.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 380,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 308,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 2,256.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 257,671 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SouthState Bank Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE SSB opened at $94.73 on Friday. SouthState Bank Corporation has a one year low of $84.47 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Bank Corporation will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. SouthState Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

SouthState Bank News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SouthState Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — SouthState reported EPS of $2.28 vs. consensus $2.21 and well above prior-year $0.87, showing meaningful earnings improvement. Press Release

Q1 earnings beat — SouthState reported EPS of $2.28 vs. consensus $2.21 and well above prior-year $0.87, showing meaningful earnings improvement. Positive Sentiment: Revenue drivers: analysts point to stronger net interest income and fee income, along with lower operating expenses and reduced loan-loss provisions that supported the beat. SSB Q1 Earnings Top

Revenue drivers: analysts point to stronger net interest income and fee income, along with lower operating expenses and reduced loan-loss provisions that supported the beat. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60/share (annualized yield ~2.5%), payable mid‑May. That supports shareholder income and may offset some selling pressure. PR Newswire Dividend & Results

Dividend maintained — Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60/share (annualized yield ~2.5%), payable mid‑May. That supports shareholder income and may offset some selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — Management commentary (earnings call) provides more detail on margin trends, deposit balances and capital; investors should review the transcript for clarity on funding costs and loan growth. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript available — Management commentary (earnings call) provides more detail on margin trends, deposit balances and capital; investors should review the transcript for clarity on funding costs and loan growth. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate materials — Slide deck and press release are posted for detailed line‑item review (useful for modeling NII, fees and expense projections). Slide Deck / Supplemental

Corporate materials — Slide deck and press release are posted for detailed line‑item review (useful for modeling NII, fees and expense projections). Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates — Total revenue of $661.7M fell short of the ~$669M consensus, which highlights pressure on margins despite the EPS beat. Revenue Miss Article

Revenue missed estimates — Total revenue of $661.7M fell short of the ~$669M consensus, which highlights pressure on margins despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Margin compression & asset quality concerns — Analysts note margin compression and rising non‑performing assets dampened the quarter and may pressure near-term earnings trajectory if trends persist. Zacks Asset Quality Note

Margin compression & asset quality concerns — Analysts note margin compression and rising non‑performing assets dampened the quarter and may pressure near-term earnings trajectory if trends persist. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: higher trading volume with the stock trading down as investors weigh the revenue miss, margin/asset quality signals and how sustainably management can grow NII and fees. Market Reaction

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. Hovde Group upgraded SouthState Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SouthState Bank from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on SouthState Bank from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SouthState Bank from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.71.

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SouthState Bank Company Profile

SouthState Bank NYSE: SSB is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

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