Cypress Capital Group Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Capital Group's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 21,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 229,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% in the first quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 62,341 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,565,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,880,717,000 after buying an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 132.1% during the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $923,588.64. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.0%

TSM opened at $403.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business's 50 day moving average price is $427.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Article Title

TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Positive Sentiment: The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Article Title

The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Article Title

Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s strong earnings were overshadowed by its higher 2026 capital spending plans, adding to concerns that the AI buildout may require heavier spending across the chip sector and pressuring sentiment on semiconductor stocks. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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