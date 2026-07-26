Cypress Capital Group Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.8% of Cypress Capital Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cypress Capital Group's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $43,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,196.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,040.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Article Title

Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Article Title

The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Positive Sentiment: A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Article Title

A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes ads, accusing the company of using outdated data and misleading comparisons versus Wegovy and Ozempic. That raises legal and regulatory risk for Eli Lilly, even if the impact is likely more headline-driven than fundamental for now. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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