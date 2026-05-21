Cypress Capital LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.8% of Cypress Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,471,840,000 after purchasing an additional 403,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after acquiring an additional 691,671 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,646,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,066,600,000 after acquiring an additional 269,898 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,583,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,583,189,000 after acquiring an additional 809,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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