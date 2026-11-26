Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:QBTS - Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,460 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burr Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth about $104,183,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StoneX decreased their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QBTS

Key D-Wave Quantum News

Investors following QBTS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: A comparison with Rigetti highlights D-Wave’s stronger bookings and revenue visibility, while other recent coverage points to a growing pipeline and a reported $20 million university order. These commercial indicators could support the bullish case for QBTS. QBTS vs. RGTI: Which Is the Better Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Now?

A comparison with Rigetti highlights D-Wave’s stronger bookings and revenue visibility, while other recent coverage points to a growing pipeline and a reported $20 million university order. These commercial indicators could support the bullish case for QBTS. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage characterizes the steep share-price decline as a possible buying opportunity and cites substantial analyst upside potential. Those views may attract bargain hunters, though they are not a guarantee of a rebound. D-Wave Quantum: A Brutal Selloff Has Created Potential Buying Opportunity With 264% Upside

Some coverage characterizes the steep share-price decline as a possible buying opportunity and cites substantial analyst upside potential. Those views may attract bargain hunters, though they are not a guarantee of a rebound. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action filed on behalf of investors who bought shares during February 26–August 25, 2026. The suit alleges misleading statements or omissions; these are allegations, not findings. Continued legal attention could weigh on sentiment. Shareholder Alert: Class Action Against D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ QBTS opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 17.31. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ:QBTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,188.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum develops quantum computing systems, software and services for commercial, government and research users. The company focuses on quantum annealing, an approach designed to help solve complex optimization and sampling problems, and offers hybrid tools that combine quantum processing with classical computing. Its offerings include Advantage quantum computers, the Leap quantum cloud service, and software for building and running applications. D-Wave's technology is used to explore challenges such as scheduling, resource allocation and supply-chain optimization.

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