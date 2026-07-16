D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,006 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $419.43 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $427.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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