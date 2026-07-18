D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 29,382 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 29,382 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion and NextEra Energy filed regulatory applications for their proposed mega-merger, advancing a deal that could create the world’s largest regulated electric utility. The companies also said customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, which may help ease regulatory concerns and support the stock. Article Title

Dominion and NextEra Energy filed regulatory applications for their proposed mega-merger, advancing a deal that could create the world’s largest regulated electric utility. The companies also said customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, which may help ease regulatory concerns and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the merger process is now moving into formal state and federal review, signaling meaningful progress on a transaction that could reshape Dominion’s long-term growth profile and scale. Article Title

Multiple reports said the merger process is now moving into formal state and federal review, signaling meaningful progress on a transaction that could reshape Dominion’s long-term growth profile and scale. Positive Sentiment: Dominion Energy is also piloting LōD’s grid-responsive AI inference technology in Ashland, Virginia, which fits the company’s push to manage rising power demand from data centers more efficiently. Article Title

Dominion Energy is also piloting LōD’s grid-responsive AI inference technology in Ashland, Virginia, which fits the company’s push to manage rising power demand from data centers more efficiently. Neutral Sentiment: Traders bought an unusually large number of Dominion call options, suggesting speculation that shares could continue moving higher, but this reflects positioning rather than a confirmed fundamental catalyst.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8%

D opened at $71.08 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.Dominion Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.62.

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Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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