D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,502 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 908.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,481,000 after purchasing an additional 822,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,441,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,214,000 after purchasing an additional 373,172 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,728,000 after purchasing an additional 345,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,563,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $147.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average of $143.63. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Oshkosh's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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