D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $25.56 Million Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771,311 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 71,015 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 2.08% of UMH Properties worth $25,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UMH Properties Trading Down 0.6%

UMH opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.35 million. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS. Analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. UMH Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded UMH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Odean Cap Resea upgraded UMH Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised UMH Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group set a $17.50 price target on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

See Also

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