D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.61 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL - Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,066 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,865 shares of the company's stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,294 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.94. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 27.01%.Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Broadstone Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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