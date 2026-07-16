D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,585 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $83,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after acquiring an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,354,796,000 after acquiring an additional 263,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,991,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2%

S&P Global stock opened at $444.35 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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