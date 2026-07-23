D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $1.30 Million in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Interparfums by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Interparfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Interparfums by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interparfums Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $122.22 on Thursday. Interparfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $344.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Interparfums's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Interparfums in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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