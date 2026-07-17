D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,522 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $232.72 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.82 and a fifty-two week high of $242.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.06 and a 200 day moving average of $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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