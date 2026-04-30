D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 19,466 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,081 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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