D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 8,771 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,002 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Visa were worth $108,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa expanded its AI payments push through the rollout of an “AI Financial Assistant” that banks can embed in their apps, giving cardholders conversational financial guidance and strengthening Visa’s fee-generating value-added services business. Visa Readies Rollout of AI Financial Assistant for Banking Apps

Visa expanded its AI payments push through the rollout of an “AI Financial Assistant” that banks can embed in their apps, giving cardholders conversational financial guidance and strengthening Visa’s fee-generating value-added services business. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Agentic Ready program picked up another partner, Thredd, which will help European issuers process AI-initiated payments without replacing their existing infrastructure, signaling broader adoption of Visa’s next-generation payment rails. Thredd Joins Visa Agentic Ready Program to Power AI Payments for European Issuers

Visa’s Agentic Ready program picked up another partner, Thredd, which will help European issuers process AI-initiated payments without replacing their existing infrastructure, signaling broader adoption of Visa’s next-generation payment rails. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also deepening its cross-border remittance business through its partnership with ACE Money Transfer, which could support transaction growth and international money movement volume. Can Visa Deepen Its Remittance Business Through ACE Partnership?

Visa is also deepening its cross-border remittance business through its partnership with ACE Money Transfer, which could support transaction growth and international money movement volume. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Visa’s involvement in crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized finance suggests the company remains central to the evolution of digital payments, but these developments are still early and not yet a clear earnings driver.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $355.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $365.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $332.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.90.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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