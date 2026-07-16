D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 90,012 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,184,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 90,012 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $89,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Up 2.1%

PFE stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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