D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,597 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 33,357 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $111.77 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $440.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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